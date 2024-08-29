Man smashed neighbour's kitchen window in row over dumped rubbish

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

John Dolby, who is now homeless, came out of his rented property in Telford with a silver baseball bat, breaking the victim's kitchen window, a court was told.

The 54-year-old had pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court in May to one count of criminal damage to the privately rented property in Telford on May 17. He gave his sister's address in Oakengates, Telford, for court correspondence.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Wednesday's appearance was the sixth time the case had been listed to be dealt with but had been delayed for a variety of reasons.

Sara Beddow, prosecuting, said he came out with a baseball bat, looked at is neighbour, and took a swing at her kitchen window and smashed it.