Former MP reacts to Nigel Farage attacker sentencing - and insists those who attack political candidates should be jailed

Josh Greally, aged 28, was handed a six-week jail term, suspended for 12 months at Barnsley Magistrates Court after throwing what appeared to be a coffee cup and another missile at the Reform UK leader during the General Election campaign.

A video of the incident, which showed Greally being apprehended after throwing the items as Mr Farage was campaigning in Barnsley on the top deck of his battle bus, went viral at the time.

However, it wasn't the only violent incident during the election campaign.