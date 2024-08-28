'Wheelspinning' drink driver sped away from Telford police while 'seeking answers about girlfriend'
A drink driver who "wheelspan" away from police in a Mercedes went out to "seek information" about his girlfriend who he suspected of cheating, a court heard.
Builder Harrison Foot, aged 27, was caught driving a Mercedes A Class in Albion Street, St Georges, Telford on August 14.
He said that his partner had been "with his mate" and he went out looking for answers.
Telford Magistrates Court was told that Foot was seen by police speaking to a "wanted man" in the area.
"Officers approached both but Foot wheelspan and drove away from police," said Kim Mapperson, prosecuting.