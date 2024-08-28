'Wheelspinning' drink driver sped away from Telford police while 'seeking answers about girlfriend'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Builder Harrison Foot, aged 27, was caught driving a Mercedes A Class in Albion Street, St Georges, Telford on August 14.

He said that his partner had been "with his mate" and he went out looking for answers.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Foot was seen by police speaking to a "wanted man" in the area.

"Officers approached both but Foot wheelspan and drove away from police," said Kim Mapperson, prosecuting.