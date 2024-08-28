Shrewsbury B&M thief praised for progress at drugs rehab
A thief who stole coffee jars from B&M Bargains was praised for her progress in drugs rehab by magistrates.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lorraine Davis, aged 37, was recently ordered to go to the Willowdene Rehabilitation Centre in Bridgnorth after a spate of thefts in Shropshire.
She was back at Telford Magistrates Court to be sentenced for another theft.
Davis stole 12 Nescafe Gold Blend jars from B&M at Lancaster Retail Park, Brixton Way, Harlescott, Shrewsbury on May 30 this year.