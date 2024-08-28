Shrewsbury B&M thief praised for progress at drugs rehab

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lorraine Davis, aged 37, was recently ordered to go to the Willowdene Rehabilitation Centre in Bridgnorth after a spate of thefts in Shropshire.

She was back at Telford Magistrates Court to be sentenced for another theft.

Davis stole 12 Nescafe Gold Blend jars from B&M at Lancaster Retail Park, Brixton Way, Harlescott, Shrewsbury on May 30 this year.