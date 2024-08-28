Shropshire Star
Close

Shrewsbury B&M thief praised for progress at drugs rehab

A thief who stole coffee jars from B&M Bargains was praised for her progress in drugs rehab by magistrates.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Lorraine Davis, aged 37, was recently ordered to go to the Willowdene Rehabilitation Centre in Bridgnorth after a spate of thefts in Shropshire.

She was back at Telford Magistrates Court to be sentenced for another theft.

Davis stole 12 Nescafe Gold Blend jars from B&M at Lancaster Retail Park, Brixton Way, Harlescott, Shrewsbury on May 30 this year.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular