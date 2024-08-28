'I'll fart in your face!': Shropshire woman made threat after spitting at officer in 'moment of madness'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Elise Howell, aged 18, lost her temper after a "disturbance" in Watergate Street, Ellesmere on August 10 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that police were called to the scene and found a woman with facial injuries, who claimed her wounds had been inflicted by Howell.

Officers arrested Howell, who then "became abusive" towards them.

They tried to put her in a police vehicle, but Howell turned an spat at a female officer, getting spit on her collar.

"She had been made to lie on the floor (by officers)," said Kim Mapperson, prosecuting. "She continued to scream and shout and said 'I'm going to fart in your face'.