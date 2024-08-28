Driver with cocaine in his system relapsed after bumping into someone from 'old lifestyle'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Christopher Silk, aged 38, was caught driving a Volkswagen Jetta in New Park Road, Castlefields, Shrewsbury on June 8.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how officers stopped him at around 5pm and smelled cannabis on him.

However, it was discovered to be cocaine which he had taken before driving.