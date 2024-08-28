Driver with cocaine in his system relapsed after bumping into someone from 'old lifestyle'
A motorist caught driving in a residential street with cocaine in his system had relapsed after bumping into somebody from his "old lifestyle".
Published
Christopher Silk, aged 38, was caught driving a Volkswagen Jetta in New Park Road, Castlefields, Shrewsbury on June 8.
Telford Magistrates Court was told how officers stopped him at around 5pm and smelled cannabis on him.
However, it was discovered to be cocaine which he had taken before driving.