Wednesbury IKEA branch steps up security and hires guard for car park after several vehicle thefts

The Wednesbury branch of the international furniture chain has employed a specialist security guard solely to monitor the car park, after several reports of car theft in recent months.

The popular branch is visited by thousands of customers every week, bagging flat-pack furniture for home and a healthy helping of Swedish meatballs.

But it has also been targeted by car thieves, prompting IKEA to take action.

Exterior at IKEA Wednesbury

Today the chain told the Express & Star the company has employed a security guard specifically to keep an eye on customers' cars, has upped CCTV operations, and is working 'closely' with neighbouring businesses and police teams from both Sandwell and Walsall to increase awareness and police presence in the area.

An IKEA spokesperson said: "We’re aware of car theft occurring in our Birmingham store car park, something we take very seriously. To protect our customers’ vehicles and personal belongings we have implemented numerous actions together with the police to deter criminal behaviour and to reduce these incidents.

“Our national and local security teams have increased the focus of our CCTV operations to prioritise the car park and have deployed an additional security guard solely dedicated to monitoring and patrolling the area. Additionally, we are working closely with neighbouring businesses and local police teams from both Sandwell and Walsall – increasing awareness and police presence in the area including our car park.

"We want all our customers to feel safe and secure when they visit IKEA and these measures are part of our ongoing commitment to providing a worry-free shopping experience for everyone.”

West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.