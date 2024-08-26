'Childish' man who 'made spectacle and nuisance of himself' ends up in court
A man who was shouting, swearing and waving his arms in the air ‘made a spectacle and a nuisance of himself’ a magistrate has said.
Jonathan Burchell was heard and seen shouting loudly, flailing his arms around by an off-duty police officer in Builth Wells on July 4.
The 51 year-old of Tan Y Castell was known to PC Matthews and a small crowd had started to form, while some people were avoiding him.
He admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.