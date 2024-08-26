'Childish' man who 'made spectacle and nuisance of himself' ends up in court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jonathan Burchell was heard and seen shouting loudly, flailing his arms around by an off-duty police officer in Builth Wells on July 4.

The 51 year-old of Tan Y Castell was known to PC Matthews and a small crowd had started to form, while some people were avoiding him.

He admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.