Man fighting his brother outside pub hit police officer as he tried to break it up

John Bowen Hamer admitted assaulting Police Sergeant Ryan Sweetman on July 20, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The 25 year-old ground worker of Hirnant Farm, Elan Valley also admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecuting, Ms Helen Tench said Sergeant Sweetman was in Rhayader for the town's carnival and there was a fight between two males outside the Castle pub on East Street. They were being restrained and Sergeant Sweetman stood in front of Hamer to try and break up the fight.

But Hamer struck the officer to the top of his lip and his nose as he tried to get past him to continue the fight with his brother.