Firefighters were called out to two house fires in Shropshire in the early hours of this morning.
The first happened at Grange Road, Condover, Shrewsbury.
Crews were called shortly after 1.30am to a blaze involving a microwave which was out by the time firefighters arrived.
Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury station.
About an hour-and-a-half later, crews were sent to Silverdale Terrace in Highley, near Bridgnorth where there was a fire involving bedding and a sofa.
That blaze was also out by the time fire crews had got there. No action was required by firefighters.
Two fire engines - one from Bridgnorth and one from Cleobury Mortimer, were sent to the scene.