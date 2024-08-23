Watch: Jailed Shropshire father caught on camera attacking police in Southport riots

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rory Allington-Mott, aged 34, was jailed for three years and three months - one of the longest sentences handed out so for - for his "leading" role in the violence in Merseyside.

Allington-Mott, who is from High Street, Newport, travelled more than two hours to join the mobs and was seen right at the front of a violent mob who shouted abuse, while peppering officers and vandalising a mosque on July 30.

The violent scenes came just a day after three little girls were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in the town.

After the sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court, Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: “The footage is clearly shocking and shows the extreme violence that our officers faced in Southport.

“Many officers sustained serious injuries during these appalling scenes as various objects, including bricks, rained down on them from all angles.

“Allington-Mott clearly played a leading role in the violent disorder and it’s only right that he has now received one of the longest prison terms issued by the courts so far following the disorder in Merseyside.

“Although the disorder happened around three weeks ago, officers continue to make arrests. If you have any information about anyone who took part in the disorder in Southport or Liverpool, please come forward.”

Merseyside Police encourages anyone with information to get in contact via the Public Portal at mipp.police.uk or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Rory Allington-Mott. Picture: Merseyside Police

Liverpool Crown Court was shown shocking footage of Allington-Mott at the front of a 1,000-strong mob in Southport, smashing what appeared to be a window frame over a police officer's head in St Luke's Road.

The first officers on the scene had no riot shields or helmets to protect them from the missiles which were being thrown.

A police officer's bodycam footage from inside a riot van showed Allington-Mott launch a wheelie bin at the vehicle's windows.