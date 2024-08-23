Van driver caught while more than double the drink drive limit in Telford town centre
A van driver who was caught more than twice the limit in Telford town centre has admitted drink driving.
Dane Scullion, aged 37, drove a Ford Transit on Southwater Way on July 12 this year.
He gave a breath test which showed he had 86 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.
Telford Magistrates Court heard that Scullion is facing an accusation of a similar offence committed in Northampton, and is due to appear at the town's magistrates court next month.
District Judge Ian Barnes adjourned Scullion's sentence to tie up with matters, so he will be sentenced for the Telford offence in Northampton.
Scullion, of Spiers Close, Corby, Northampton, was granted unconditional bail and disqualified from driving until his next court appearance on September 17.