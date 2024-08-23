Newport drink driver caught twice in three weeks – including once while nearly four times the limit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Heather Ballance, aged 59, drove drunk in Newport town centre, hitting a car outside a pub and swearing at a witness.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how on June 22 this year, Ballance was driving on the High Street when someone saw her in a Volkswagen Golf collide with another vehicle.

"The witness was concerned and went to see if she needed help," prosecutor Sara Beddow told the court. "It is said she was abusive and swore at the witness."

Ballance then drove onto Upper Bar before doing a 180 and coming back, before stumbling out of the car.

She got back in the car and drove away but five minutes later, at 6.30pm, police were at her address. Ballance provided a positive breath test and she was arrested.

She was taken to custody and blew a low reading of 136 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - which is around 3.8 times the legal limit in England and Wales of 35mcg.