Jailed: Shropshire man travelled to Southport to throw bricks and bin at police in shocking riots

Rory Allington-Mott of High Street, Newport, peppered officers as part of a violent mob, whose members were heard shouting "who the f*** is Allah", in Southport on July 30.

Trouble flared in Southport on July 30, after three children died and several more were injured in a knife attack during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school the day before. Photo: Pat Hurst/PA Wire

The 34-year-old, who was sentenced today at Liverpool Crown Court for his part in the riot, has previous convictions for racially aggravated criminal damage after smashing windows with a hammer at The Lion Hotel - the Shrewsbury town centre hotel which was housing asylum seekers up until this summer.