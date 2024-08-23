Jailed: Shropshire man travelled to Southport to throw bricks and bin at police in shocking riots
A "racist" who travelled from Shropshire to launch bricks, a wheelie bin and a window frame at police officers in riots on Merseyside has been jailed.
Rory Allington-Mott of High Street, Newport, peppered officers as part of a violent mob, whose members were heard shouting "who the f*** is Allah", in Southport on July 30.
The 34-year-old, who was sentenced today at Liverpool Crown Court for his part in the riot, has previous convictions for racially aggravated criminal damage after smashing windows with a hammer at The Lion Hotel - the Shrewsbury town centre hotel which was housing asylum seekers up until this summer.