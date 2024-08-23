Bridgnorth man, 44, admits possession of child sex abuse images

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Paul Cadwallader, also known as Paul Powell, collected one category A image - depicting the most depraved kind of abuse - and two category B images.

Telford Magistrates Court heard that the 44-year-old's phone was seized in relation to another investigation, which "didn't go anywhere".

However the images, which were gathered between August 6, 2021 and September 30, 2021, were found on the device.

Cadwallader, of Morfe Road, Bridgnorth, admitted two counts of making indecent images of children.

Representing himself in court, Cadwallader said: "I'm not attracted to children, I'm an idiot."

District Judge Ian Barnes adjourned Cadwallader's sentence to October 2 back at the same court in order for a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation service in the meantime.

He granted bail to Cadwallader, who must sign onto the sex offender's register regularly at a police station in the interim.