Prison warning for paedophile who had 'vile' collection of child sex abuse pictures

Ryan Stonehouse, aged 26, was found out after police attended his home in Newport, seizing four devices - three of which contained sick child abuse material.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Stonehouse's collection included 49 category A images - depicting the most depraved kind of child sex abuse - 96 category B images and 644 category C images. He gather the images between July 2009 and April 2020.

"It is the sort of perversion that we regrettably have to deal with fairly frequently," said prosecutor John R. Oates, referring to the regularity in which criminals facing indecent images charges come before the courts.

Mr Oates said that some of the images showed girls as young as eight being abused.