Telford man pulled gun on neighbour in chaotic doorstep row as pregnant woman stepped in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Harry Molland, aged 23, asked his neighbour Jake Taylor: "Do you want a bullet in your f***ing head?" whilst holding a Glock, gas-powered BB pistol from his balcony in William Reynolds Way, Snedshill, Telford on the evening of May 26.

Frantic shouts from Mr Taylor's partner of "he's got a gun, he's got a gun, get in the house" could be heard when phone footage from the incident was played at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

However, Judge Anthony Lowe observed: "The guy doing most of the shouting (Mr Taylor) didn't seem to be particularly bothered about it."

The court was told that Mr Taylor had been having noisy parties "at least three times a week", and that it "all got too much" for Molland.

Mr Taylor could be heard on the footage shouting from his doorstep: "Harry, I want my controller," to which Molland said: "I haven't got your f***ing controller. Get in your f***ing house or I swear to god I'll f***ing do you."

Another neighbour from a nearby home then told Mr Taylor they were filming him, to which he said: "Good for you, do you want a f***ing medal? Shut the f*** up. You don't know s***."