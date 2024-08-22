Shrewsbury e-scooter rider who told police officers to 'f*** off' is handed hefty court bill
A 30-year-old electric scooter rider who told a police officer to "f*** off" when asked to pull over has been ordered to pay almost £900.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Gary Margerison was riding along Sundorne Road in Shrewsbury towards the Heathgates roundabout when officers in a patrol car asked him to stop.
"The defendant carried on riding," prosecutor Sara Beddow told Telford Magistrates Court.
"The officer repeated the instruction and pointed at the defendant. He responded by telling the officer to 'f*** off'," she said.