Cops told to take money and gold from drug dealer involved in street brawl

Shrewsbury Crown Court held a hearing to discuss Jay Quade's proceeds of crime, following a case earlier this year.

Quade, 28, from Rutland, Shrewsbury, had admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, after police discovered more than 300g of cannabis at his home.