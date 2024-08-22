Shropshire Star
Cops told to take money and gold from drug dealer involved in street brawl

A man caught with 300 grams of cannabis has been ordered to pay nearly £4,000 – in money and gold seized by cops.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated

Shrewsbury Crown Court held a hearing to discuss Jay Quade's proceeds of crime, following a case earlier this year.

Quade, 28, from Rutland, Shrewsbury, had admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug, after police discovered more than 300g of cannabis at his home.

