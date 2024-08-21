Victims are paying the price for court delays says commissioner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Victims’ Commissioner, Baroness Newlove, has launched a new survey exploring the impact court waiting times have on victims across England and Wales – including the services in place to support them.

In Shropshire crown court proceedings have seen lengthy delays over recent years, with trials currently regularly scheduled to take place as much as 12 months after a defendant's plea.

The latest government figures show that for West Mercia the average time it takes from police charge to completion at court for a case where a defendant is not remanded, is 513 days.

The most recent figures also show that there were 1,362 cases outstanding at the crown court.

The situation is exacerbated by delays in police investigations and the Crown Prosecution Service.

There are fears that the lengthy delays across the country are prompting victims to withdraw from the justice process – potentially allowing offenders to get away with their crimes.

Latest Ministry of Justice figures show that more than a quarter – 27 per cent – of cases were rearranged on the day of trial at the end of December 2023.

Almost two thirds – 59 per cent – of adult rape investigations had to be closed due to victims withdrawing.

The current crown court open caseload stands at a record 67,573 cases – 16,031 of which have been outstanding for a year or more.

Baroness Newlove is urging victims who have experience of the system to complete a survey to outline their feelings.

She said: "No one should be expected to wait years before their case gets to court. Yet justice is not being delivered in a timely or effective way, and it is victims who are ultimately paying the price.

"With a record backlog in our Crown Courts, the justice system is under immense strain, and we cannot ignore its impact on victims. This survey aims to give victims a voice, help us understand how these challenges affect them – and shape solutions.

"I often hear from frustrated victims anxiously awaiting their day in court. Stuck in limbo for years, one victim even questioned whether a justice system inflicting such delays on victims can even claim to be delivering justice. It is clear to me that these aren’t isolated examples. These are systemic issues, and it is causing victims real and undue distress.

"That’s why it’s so important as many victims as possible share their experiences in this survey. By using their voice, victims influence the recommendations I put to government and criminal justice agencies and help shape a justice system that puts the needs of victims first."

Available in English and Welsh, the survey is anonymous and takes around five minutes to complete.

It is open to victims across England and Wales whose crime resulted in a charge by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), regardless of when the crime took place or whether the case is still ongoing.

It can be found on the Victims’ Commissioner’s website and closes Thursday, September 12.