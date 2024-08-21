Drink driver over double the limit crashed picking up family meal at McDonald's drive-thru

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Adam Langford, aged 35, drove to the the fast food chain's restaurant in School Road, Donnington in his Dacia Sandero on Sunday, June 9 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Langford, a project manager on £40,000 a year, was witnessed by another motorist driving "all over the place" at around 5pm.

They called police to raise the alarm about Langford's driving.

"The same witness saw the car collide with railings at the McDonald's," said Victoria Maher, prosecuting.

Police obtained the registration of Langford's car and went to his address, where he appeared to be drunk.