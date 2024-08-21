Shropshire motorist denies causing death of man who died seven years after A41 crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shaun Gater, aged 41, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court accused of causing the death of Stewart Boden on January 24, 2022 after a crash involving a BMW 3 Series.

The charge relates to a road crash which happened on the A41 at Sandford, north Shropshire, which happened in 2014.