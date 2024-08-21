Shropshire motorist denies causing death of man who died seven years after A41 crash
A man has denied causing death by careless driving after a man died seven years after a crash.
Shaun Gater, aged 41, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court accused of causing the death of Stewart Boden on January 24, 2022 after a crash involving a BMW 3 Series.
The charge relates to a road crash which happened on the A41 at Sandford, north Shropshire, which happened in 2014.