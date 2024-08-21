Banned: Healthcare assistant who had 'couple of cocktails' before crashing on M54

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Healthcare assistant Kelly Yates, aged 32, crashed her Nissan Juke near Telford in the early hours of the morning on June 3.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that police were called at around 2.30am to a two-vehicle collision.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, Yates "appeared to be intoxicated".

A roadside breath test gave a positive reading and Yates was arrested.