Shropshire man accused of throwing mirror at police in Southport riot appears in court
A Shropshire man accused of throwing a framed mirror at police during last month's Southport riots has been remanded in custody.
Rory Allington-Mott spoke only to confirm his name, address, age and that he wasn't entering a plea to the charge of violent disorder when he appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The 34-year-old, from Newport High Street, is accused of taking part in the riots that broke out after six-year-old Bebe King, nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were during a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the seaside town on July 29.