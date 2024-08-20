Busker caught illegally street trading in Shrewsbury has court costs slashed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jason Allan, a musician who has a following of 1.3 million on TikTok, was sentenced again over handing out flyers in Shrewsbury's Pride Hill and selling a ticket to his show at The Buttermarket.

The 27-year-old was previously found guilty in his absence for engaging in street trading without a licence and distributing free printed matter without consent in a prosecution brought by Shropshire Council at Telford Magistrates Court, and sentenced back in June.

The court bill was made up of fines worth £3,500, a victim surcharge of £1,400 and prosecution costs of more than £6,200.

However, he said he wasn't notified of the court date, so made a statutory declaration and the case was re-listed for this week.

He pleaded guilty to the two charges back at the same court in Telford, and pleaded for "leniency" from magistrates.

"I'm just an independent artist trying to have a career," he said.