Shropshire man charged in connection with Southport riots after children killed in stabbing

Rory Allington-Mott, 34, from High Street, Newport, has been charged with violent disorder in Southport, and remanded into custody to appear in Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Merseyside Police said the total number of people arrested in connection with the riots now stands at 75.

Violence broke out after six-year-old Bebe King, nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were during a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the seaside town on July 29.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murder of three girls at the Hart Space.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes, and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, as well as with possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.