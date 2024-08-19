Police appeal after stolen Shropshire van seen heading on road towards Black Country

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police officer and Police Community Support Officer for Broseley and Much Wenlock Helen Scott posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page revealing that a 2013 plate Ford transit van was stolen last night.

The van with a registration ending in 'KVC' was stolen from Smithy Bank in Broseley.

The officer says that automatic number plate cameras have captured the van travelling on the B4176 towards Stourbridge.

The post said: "Overnight, a 2013 plate Ford transit van with a registration ending in KVC has been stolen from Smithy Bank in Broseley. Automatic number plate cameras have captured it travelling along the B4176 towards Stourbridge.

"If you are able to provide anymore information regarding this theft, please use our website to update incident Reference 00060_I_19082024 or contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team on the team email bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting the police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."