A41 speeder with supportive letter from employer avoids driving ban despite 12 points on his licence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Joshua Ciaran Dunne, aged 24, already had nine points on his licence, and another three for going at 54mph on a 40mph section of the road at Tern Hill would normally lead to a driving ban.

Dunne had pleaded guilty speeding on December 28, 2023 at an earlier court appearance but everyone has the right to present 'exceptional circumstances' to court.

And Dunne was invited into the witness box at Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday to put his case to the bench of three justices.

Telford magistrates court

Dunne, previously of Tarporley Road, Whitchurch, but now of Pulloxhill, near Bedford, in Bedfordshire, told the magistrates that he needed his licence to carry out his job working for Bedford Blues Rugby Football Club.