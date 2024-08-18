Stolen Audi hit 60mph in dangerous police chase on Shrewsbury centre streets, court told

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Callum Roberts, 19, of Tern Hill, Market Drayton, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday and admitted charges of dangerous driving, and taking a vehicle without consent.

Both charges relate to an incident on Thursday evening, which ended in chaotic scenes on Claremont Street in Shrewsbury.

Charges read to Roberts revealed that there were false number plates on the Audi he had been driving.

Virinder Bains, prosecuting, told magistrates the car had been reported stolen by its owner on August 12.