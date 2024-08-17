'You can't do anything' – serial thief spared jail after taunting shop staff

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Elliot Bigland, 34, from High Ercall, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting five charges of theft and one of stalking.

Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting, said Bigland had targeted the opticians, Greggs, and Tesco, over the course of five days in April.

The court heard Specsavers in Telford was first targeted at around 3.30pm on April 24 when Bigland grabbed four sets of glasses frames worth £520 and walked out without paying.

Later the same day he returned, this time grabbing three sets of frames worth £390, and adding insult to injury as he taunted staff by shouting that they were not able to do anything about it.

The following day Bigland went into Tesco in Telford at around 8.15pm, and proceeded to fill a bag with £110 of chocolate and walked out without paying.

On April 27 he was arrested on suspicion of stalking, and when searched police found he had stolen two sandwiches from Greggs.