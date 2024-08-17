Shropshire Star
Man who assaulted policeman in Shrewsbury is fined

A man who assaulted a policeman has been fined.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

William Varey, aged 45, attacked the officer in Shrewsbury on May 3 this year.

Varey, of Church Street, Ightfield, Wem, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to assault by beating of an emergency worker and failing to surrender to bail, after missing a hearing at Telford Magistrates Court.

Magistrates fined him £120 and ordered him to pay prosecution costs of £85, meaning he has a total of £205 to pay.

