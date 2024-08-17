Man who assaulted policeman in Shrewsbury is fined

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

William Varey, aged 45, attacked the officer in Shrewsbury on May 3 this year.

Varey, of Church Street, Ightfield, Wem, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to assault by beating of an emergency worker and failing to surrender to bail, after missing a hearing at Telford Magistrates Court.

Magistrates fined him £120 and ordered him to pay prosecution costs of £85, meaning he has a total of £205 to pay.