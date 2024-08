Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kristaps Abele, aged 27, was caught over the limit in charge of an Audi A4 estate in Waverley, Woodside, Telford on June 11 this year.

A breath test found he had 47 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.