Disqualified driver caught behind the wheel of BMW in Telford and Shrewsbury twice in 10 days
A disqualified driver who was caught behind the wheel of a BMW twice in just over a week has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
Published
Charlotte Henry-Steele, aged 31, drove the BMW 3 Series on Thieves Lane, which leads up to the busy and notorious accident blackspot of Emstrey island in Shrewsbury, on January 7 this year.
She then drove the vehicle on Stafford Park 18 in Telford just over a week later on January 16.