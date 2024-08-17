Disqualified driver caught behind the wheel of BMW in Telford and Shrewsbury twice in 10 days

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Charlotte Henry-Steele, aged 31, drove the BMW 3 Series on Thieves Lane, which leads up to the busy and notorious accident blackspot of Emstrey island in Shrewsbury, on January 7 this year.

She then drove the vehicle on Stafford Park 18 in Telford just over a week later on January 16.