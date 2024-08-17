Police arrest suspect in attempted car key burglary in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place in Admaston, Telford, earlier this week. Police Community Support Officer Evie Dunkley said: "We have been investigating an attempted burglary in Admaston that occurred this week.

"We'd like to reassure residents that an arrest has been made.

"If you’ve seen anything suspicious or have information that might help with enquires, please call 101."

She added: "The information we receive from the public is essential in bringing criminals to justice."

PCSO Dunkley also urged people to be on their guard against people looking to target their vehicles.

She said: "Car key burglary is when an offender breaks into a home with the specific aim of stealing car keys and the vehicle from the property.

"Perpetrators often target specific vehicles, based on demand and value. If a criminal is targeting a certain vehicle, they will also be targeting the owner, looking for easy ways to exploit their security and get to their keys.

"If you think you are being followed or see any suspicious vehicles lurking, take the registration number and report it to us."

She also urged people to "keep keys somewhere safe and out of sight, lock your car in a garage, fit a high-quality alarm to your vehicle, and consider additional security systems such as immobilisers and visible security locks".