Telford man admits making threat with hammer and assaulting policeman

Darren Jones, aged 40, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court this week accused of committing several offences in Telford on April 16 this year.

As well as making the threat and attacking the police officer, he damaged a window pane on a Telford & Wrekin Council property.

Jones, of Leicester Way, Leegomery, Telford, pleaded guilty to threatening a person with an offensive weapon, affray, assault by beating of an emergency worker and criminal damage.

Lee Masters, mitigating, said Jones, who joined the hearing via video link from prison, is due to be sentenced for other matters and asked for both sentences to take place together.

Jones's sentencing was adjourned to August 27 at the same court. He was remanded in custody.