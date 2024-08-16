Teen motorist who crashed on busy Telford carriageway handed fine and points

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Toby Davies, aged 19, crashed a Toyota Yaris into a Skoda Superb on the A442 in Telford on January 24 this year.

Davies, of The Bembows, Childs Ercall, Market Drayton, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report a road accident.

Magistrates fined Davies £233 and ordered for his driving licence to be endorsed with six penalty points.

Davies must also pay £110 in prosecution costs and a £93 victim surcharge.