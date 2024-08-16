'Stupid mistake' after boozy night out in Shrewsbury leads to long road ban and career demotion

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A district judge heard how the row between Malcolm Moore and the woman had led to the police being called and they stopped him as he tried to drive his car out of a car park in Shrewsbury.

Moore, aged 39, of Doxey Fields, Stafford, was found to be more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his breath.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving in Abbey Foregate at 4.45am on May 26, 2024 with 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the limit is 35.