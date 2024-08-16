Shoplifter stole booze, ice creams and garden rugs from discount stores and supermarkets across Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Georgia Luckman, aged 28, targeted the discount shop in April, May and July of this year.

In a haul worth at least £443.60, she stole three garden rugs from B&M in High Street, Newport, groceries; clothing and alcohol from Asda in Telford; more booze and other items from a Premier Shop in Telford; and chocolate buttons, ice creams, fizzy drinks and alcohol from Co-op in Stafford Street, St Georges, Telford.

She also tried to steal a bottle of Smirnoff vodka from the Co-op store, and tried to damage a glass door, a newspaper stand, trollies, and a bin there.

Luckman, of The Furnace Road, Ketley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to seven counts of theft, one of attempted theft, one of attempted criminal damage and on of using threatening/abusive behaviour.

Deputy District Judge Vijaya Monro adjourned Luckman's sentence to September 9, back at the same court.

She granted Luckman bail on the condition she does not go to the Co-op in St Georges.