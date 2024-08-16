Jail for Telford man who assaulted woman and committed serious attack on man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Liam Payne, aged 36, attacked a man and a woman in Telford on August 6 this year, occasioning actual bodily harm to the man.

Payne, of Pauline Close, Ketley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

Deputy District Judge Asif Munir jailed Payne for six months.

Payne was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £154 victim surcharge.