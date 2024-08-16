Hefty fine for driver who crashed and didn't tell police in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Liam Blower, aged 30, crashed a Citroen Xsara Picasso into a Peugeot Partner van in Willow Street, Oswestry on January 26 this year.

Blower, of Cae Onan, Morda, Oswestry, pleaded guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report a road accident.

Magistrates fined him £355 and ordered for his driving licence to be endorsed with six penalty points.

Blower was also ordered to pay £110 in prosecution costs and a £142 victim surcharge, giving him a total of £607 to pay.