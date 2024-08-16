Driver who used phone in car with child in back seat caught with cocaine in her system the next day
A driver who used her phone while she and her child passenger had no seatbelts on was caught behind the wheel with cocaine in her system the following day.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jade Davis, aged 25, was first found driving a black Volkswagen Golf in Shrubbery Gardens, Wem on January 11 this year.
She was using her phone, was not wearing a seatbelt and had a young passenger who also did not have their belt on.