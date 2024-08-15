'Your puppy will be destroyed if you don't do this' Telford XL Bully owner warned by district judge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Single mum Timiya Whyte pleaded guilty to having an XL Bully, a breed which was deemed to be a danger under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

The puppy, named Kilo, has been in kennels since June 19 this year and the prosecution had requested that she pay more than £2,688 to release him.

Whyte, aged 28, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where she admitted to being nervous that her dog would have to be destroyed immediately.

But she was told that prosecutors would not be applying for a destruction order. Instead prosecutor Sara Beddow said they wanted a contingent destruction order which gives her two months to comply with conditions.

"She has got to comply with conditions that she should have done in the first place," said Miss Beddow.

The court heard that Whyte, of Beveley Road, in Oakengates, had been caught out when the XL Bully was added to the list of Dangerous Dogs earlier this year.