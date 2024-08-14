Police appeal for information after horse box stolen

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police Safer Neighbourhood Team officer for Shifnal and Albrighton Mandy Cooper posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page this morning to say that a blue Ifor Williams horse trailer was stolen on Monday.

The theft is said to have occurred "in the Back Road, in Sheriffhales near to Crackleybank" at around 10pm.

The horse trailer had a number plate to the rear with a registration plate ending in 'UKE', and could have possible damage to the left-hand side of the trailer.

The post said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"Were you driving along the A5 in the Crackleybank area during the dates and times stated. If so could you please check your dash cam in your vehicle for possible sightings.

"If you have information about this please let us know using the online 'Tell Us About' form on our website westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 103_i_13082024."