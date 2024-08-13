Mid Wales police officers - and Doug the dog - help keep Paris Olympics safe

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dyfed Powys Police sent four officers and a police dog to the eight-week sporting showcase, offering mutual aid to their French counterparts.

Sergeant Grace Coburn from Newtown, PC Sophie Webber from Haverfordwest, PC Sophie Maliphant from Carmarthen, and explosive detection dog handler PC Mike Barnsley with PD Doug have each played their part in the security and engagement operation.

While in France, they have carried out general patrols in and around key Olympic sites.

PC Sophie Maliphant and Sgt Grace Coburn.

Sgt Coburn has been working in Versailles during the golf tournaments alongside PC Webber and PC Maliphant.