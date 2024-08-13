Mother who admitted child cruelty charge after her baby boy was burned with hair straighteners walks free from court

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The woman, who we are not naming to protect the identity of the child, maintained the boy somehow "rolled" onto the hot straighteners, while expert evidence suggested the injury was caused "deliberately".

Judge Anthony Lowe considered whether she inflicted the wound in a "momentary loss of temper".

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard the boy suffered two "red burn marks", each about 3cm in length after the incident, which happened in Whitchurch on December 21, 2020.

A medical professor who examined the injuries said that, assuming the straighteners had been heated up to temperature, the duration of the contact with the child's leg would have been "very brief indeed".

The offence came to light after the child was taken into temporary care when the mother was arrested by police on an unrelated matter.

While the child's temporary caregiver was giving him a bath, she noticed the burn marks and notified the authorities.