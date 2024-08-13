'Dangerous and predatory' paedophile locked up

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nicholas Burgess, 52, was found guilty of the offences by a jury following a trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court last month.

Burgess, of no fixed address but previously of New Street, Wem, was convicted of five counts of sexually assaulting a child – and one count of inciting a child into sexual activity.

The charges all relate to offences in Shifnal.

Judge Peter Barrie sentenced Burgess to seven years in prison for the abuse. He will also be made subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

During a sentencing hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court, Simon Parry, prosecuting, read a victim impact statement, which revealed the harrowing effect of Burgess' sickening abuse.

Paedophile Nicholas Burgess was locked up at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Detective Constable Geoff Anslow, of Shrewsbury CID, welcomed the sentence, which he said reflected the serious nature of Burgess' crimes.

He praised the victim for their courage, and pledged to leave "no stone unturned" in bringing abusers to justice.

He said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed out to Burgess, who is without doubt a dangerous and predatory individual.

"The sentence passed reflects the gravity of Burgess’s crimes and he will now spend a significant period behind bars.

“I must commend the victim for her bravery throughout the investigation and I hope today’s sentence is able to offer her some closure and will allow her to move forward with her life.

“I also hope that today highlights to the wider public that West Mercia Police takes all reports of child sexual offences seriously, and that we will leave no stone unturned in bringing those responsible to justice.”

People can report cases of rape or sexual assault using the force's website.

Support is also available for people affected by sexual assault, from the Victim Advice Line on 0800 9523000, via email at info@victimadviceline.org.uk and through live chat on www.victimadviceline.org.uk.