Woman charged with possession of knife at Telford service station

Karen Kenimuir, of Doctor Hanna Way, Telford was arrested at Shawbirch services, in Telford, on Sunday.

Kenimuir is set to attend Telford Magistrates' Court on August 27.

Police also charged a man with failing to provide a specimen of breath following an incident in Sutton Hill on Sunday.

Mark Thomas, aged 42, of Southgate, in Sutton Hill, has been bailed to attend Telford Magistrates on October 29.