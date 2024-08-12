Shrewsbury van driver who had cocaine in his system gets suspended jail sentence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Richard Thomas, of Ingleby Way, Shelton, Shrewsbury, was caught driving a Mercedes Sprinter on the A63 Selby bypass in North Yorkshire on January 25 this year.

A test found he had 800 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine - a by-product of cocaine - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility for accidental exposure to the illegal, Class A drug, is 50mcg.

Thomas, aged 44, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with a controlled drug above the specified limit.

He was handed a 10-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for three-and-a-half years.

Thomas was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £154 victim surcharge.