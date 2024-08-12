Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury van driver who had cocaine in his system gets suspended jail sentence

A van driver who had cocaine in his system has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Richard Thomas, of Ingleby Way, Shelton, Shrewsbury, was caught driving a Mercedes Sprinter on the A63 Selby bypass in North Yorkshire on January 25 this year.

A test found he had 800 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine - a by-product of cocaine - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility for accidental exposure to the illegal, Class A drug, is 50mcg.

Thomas, aged 44, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with a controlled drug above the specified limit.

He was handed a 10-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for three-and-a-half years.

Thomas was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

