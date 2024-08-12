'Flare-up of racism' amid national anarchy prompts warning from Shropshire hospital bosses - abuse 'will not be tolerated!'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Local NHS leaders have said they are "deeply appalled" by violence and disorder "driven by racism" in the wake of the tragic killings of three little girls at a Taylor Swift workshop in Southport.

Protests were held in Shrewsbury on Saturday, with around 200 joining under the banner of "Stand Up To Racism" in a stand off in The Square opposite a group around 40, protesting under the banner of "Fight For Our Children".

The gathering, which had a strong police presence with local security guards also on hand, went by without any serious conflict or disorder, unlike many protests up and down the country which has seen riots, looting and police officers being violently assaulted.

The county's hospital rely heavily on foreign nationals to carry out vital life-saving medical procedures, care and other important roles in looking after people in Shropshire.

So the national picture has prompted hospital leaders to pen a joint letter, co-signed by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin chief executive Simon Whitehouse, the body's independent chair Sir Neil McKay; Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive Louise Barnett and the trust's acting chair Professor Trevor Purt; Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust's chief executive Patricia Davies and acting chair Tina Long; Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital chief executive Stacey Keegan and chair Harry Turner; and Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Neil Carr OBE and chair Jacqueline Small.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital bosses were among those to sign the letter

They said: "We express our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the friends, families and communities in Southport on the tragic killing of Bebe, Elsie and Alice last week.

"Collectively, we are horrified by the devastating loss of three young lives, as well as those children and adults who suffered critical injuries from the attack.

"In the aftermath of these truly shocking events, we are deeply appalled by the violence and disorder driven by racism and hate in different parts of the country.

"We are alarmed to hear reports of unacceptable abuse and violence towards people of different ethnicities, including health and care professionals. There is no justification for this, and it is a source of deep shame for the country.

"Seeing this flare-up of racism will no doubt leave many people feeling afraid and unwelcome and will of course cause a lot of concern and anxiety.

"Let us be very clear. We will not tolerate any harassment or abuse of our staff. To our colleagues, our message is simple: you are welcome, and you are valued members of our organisations and communities. We are united and resolute in our message of solidarity and compassion for anyone affected by this appalling behaviour.

"We celebrate and benefit from a hugely diverse workforce in our NHS organisations and our local authorities – indeed it is one of our strengths. It is everyone's right to feel welcome and valued. We have a responsibility, through our collective actions, to show this more clearly now than ever before.

"As an Integrated Care System, our position is of zero-tolerance towards racism and discrimination, and we are committed to ensuring that everybody across all our health and care settings feels safe, supported, and welcome, whether they are patients, service users or members of the public.

"For our staff, please report any instances of abuse or violence through the appropriate channels or authorities immediately. You can report hate crime at www.report-it.org.uk.

"For those affected, please reach out for support if you need it through either your line manager, or the staff networks available within your organisation. We encourage you to prioritise your safety and wellbeing above all else.

"To everyone across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, please check in on any family members, friends or neighbours who may feel vulnerable, and together let’s show unity and support for each other at this difficult time.

"Our strength of community and togetherness is more important now than ever and we commit to showing our leadership in this area."