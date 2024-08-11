Brothers spotted cramming cannabis plants worth more than £30k into car in Shropshire avoid jail

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Brothers JoJo Medford, 25 and Jack Medford, 22, were spotted by members of the public filling the boot and back seat of a BMW with 31 fully mature female cannabis plants on January 7 2024.

The Medford brothers left Church Street in Knighton before police arrived but they were followed and police eventually stopped them on the A40 between Cheltenham and Gloucester.

The pair from Mags Way, Reading, both pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of cannabis, at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on April 12.

But Judge DJ Thomas committed it to the crown court for sentence because he said it had a ‘series of very disturbing features about it’, as the Medford brothers had come to Knighton from Reading and took the drugs with a considerable value.

They were sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Wednesday.